Dero Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00024475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $20,219.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,962 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

