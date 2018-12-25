Desire (DSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,110.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Desire has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $31,049.00 and $7,110.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.03394621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.04436044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00814559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.01330632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00123851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.01612286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00374777 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 6,705,828 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,828 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

