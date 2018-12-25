Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 236.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.73% of Genomic Health worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Shares of Genomic Health stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,937.00 and a beta of 0.39. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GHDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $315,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,810,271 shares of company stock valued at $138,891,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/deutsche-bank-ag-increases-stake-in-genomic-health-inc-ghdx.html.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.