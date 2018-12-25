Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of UDR worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in UDR by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its stake in UDR by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 19,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,198,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,903,000 after buying an additional 840,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,400 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/deutsche-bank-ag-lowers-stake-in-udr-inc-udr.html.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.