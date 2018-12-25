Deutsche Bank AG Sells 202,275 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,275 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

