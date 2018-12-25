Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $58,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,552,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 678,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-boosts-holdings-in-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr.html.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.