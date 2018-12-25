Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.42 Million Stake in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.68% of Primoris Services worth $59,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 161.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 435,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 113,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 52.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $925.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

