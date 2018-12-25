Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.53% of Flushing Financial worth $58,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,115,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $581.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

