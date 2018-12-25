Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Shares Gap Down to $40.54

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $40.54. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 4006569 shares.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

