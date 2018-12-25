Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $35.37

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $35.37. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 8732398 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

