Domtar (UFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.21

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 515706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Domtar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

