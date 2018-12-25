DraftCoin (DFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $154,496.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $154,496.00 and approximately $2,580.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000171 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,151,602 coins and its circulating supply is 8,151,602 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

