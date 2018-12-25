DTE Energy (DTE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.09.

NYSE:DTE opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

