Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (DPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.55

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 5580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.
Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
