Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.11% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 253,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 204,762 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 5.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

