Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,094 ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of PRA opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

