Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 2,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,027.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,692.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

