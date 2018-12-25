Eastman Chemical (EMN) PT Lowered to $91.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.42.

NYSE:EMN opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck acquired 13,500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,951.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

