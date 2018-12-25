eBay (EBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eBay traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 799207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. FIX cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,037,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,364,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,415,207.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,606 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,359,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,938,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in eBay by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “eBay (EBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/ebay-ebay-hits-new-52-week-low-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.