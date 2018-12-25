ECC (ECC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. ECC has a market cap of $2.88 million and $1,785.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006930 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00022102 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00230031 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000857 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

