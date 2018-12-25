E&G Advisors LP Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,582,390,000 after acquiring an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,497,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,096.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total value of $3,020,987.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,343.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.53 billion, a PE ratio of 295.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,160.55 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

