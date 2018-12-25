Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $352,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $759,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,058. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,254. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.