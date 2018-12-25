Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.01

Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 9347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after buying an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after buying an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after buying an additional 165,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,635,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,207,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII)

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

