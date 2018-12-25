Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFII. Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Electronics For Imaging in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFII opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.00. Electronics For Imaging has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,635,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,207,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

