Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 36,080 Shares of Flagship Investments Ltd (FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 36,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,712.40 ($42,349.22).

ASX FSI opened at A$1.65 ($1.17) on Tuesday.

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/emmanuel-manny-pohl-purchases-36080-shares-of-flagship-investments-ltd-fsi-stock.html.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.