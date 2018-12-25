Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 36,080 Shares of Flagship Investments Ltd (FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 36,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,712.40 ($42,349.22).
ASX FSI opened at A$1.65 ($1.17) on Tuesday.
About Flagship Investments
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
