Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EEQ opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Enbridge Energy Management has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 13,648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

