Ener-Core (ENCR) and Flotek Industries (FTK) Financial Comparison

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ener-Core and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.18 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -14.43

Ener-Core has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A -175.70% Flotek Industries -33.22% -9.56% -7.07%

Risk & Volatility

Ener-Core has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ener-Core and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Flotek Industries beats Ener-Core on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

