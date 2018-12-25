EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

ENLC opened at $9.19 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 2.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,403.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $492,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 82,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,756.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 392,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $653,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

