Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFSC. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. FIG Partners upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Q. Arnold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,008,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,519,000 after acquiring an additional 234,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,743,000 after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

