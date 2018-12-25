Entravision Communication (EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

EVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 266.7% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 51.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the third quarter worth about $452,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

