Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 332.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

