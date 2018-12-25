Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 175,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.7196 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

