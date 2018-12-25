EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,870,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,247,000 after buying an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 524,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

