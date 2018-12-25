Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Escalade an industry rank of 105 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Escalade by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Escalade by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

ESCA opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Escalade had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.