Essentra (ESNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Essentra to a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Monday. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 438.02 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.69).

In other Essentra news, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £35,200 ($45,995.03). Also, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £79,000 ($103,227.49). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $18,820,000.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

