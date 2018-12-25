Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.10. 244,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,232. Esterline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esterline Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Esterline Technologies news, EVP Roger Alan Ross sold 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $1,769,621.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,545.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,076 shares of company stock worth $27,457,271 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.