ETFS CORE/ETF (ASX:CORE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Shares of ASX:CORE traded down A$0.31 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$53.99 ($38.29). 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/etfs-core-etf-core-to-issue-0-17-interim-dividend.html.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS CORE/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS CORE/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.