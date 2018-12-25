EthBet Market Capitalization Achieves $21,628.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. EthBet has a market capitalization of $21,628.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthBet token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EthBet has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.02463114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00145789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00200252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026430 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026455 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet was first traded on August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,800 tokens. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject.

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

