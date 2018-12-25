Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Market Cap Tops $48,596.00

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $48,596.00 and $200.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Dark alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013880 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000609 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.22 or 5.30869800 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00091319 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003908 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Coin Profile

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net.

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.