EventChain (EVC) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a total market cap of $519,492.00 and $1,565.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.13 or 0.12064762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

