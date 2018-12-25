Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVFM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $3.97 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 722,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.