EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $23.39 on Monday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

