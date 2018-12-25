Facebook (FB) PT Set at $220.00 by Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $220.00 price objective by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy fb” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,066,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,165,364. The company has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $123,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,549,062.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.67, for a total value of $9,331,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,330 shares of company stock worth $70,632,405. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Arch Investments LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $65,194,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

