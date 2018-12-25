FAPcoin Price Tops $0.0002 (FAP)

FAPcoin (CURRENCY:FAP) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One FAPcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. FAPcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of FAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FAPcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.02442098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00146594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00199882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026309 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026320 BTC.

About FAPcoin

FAPcoin’s total supply is 400,022,341 tokens. FAPcoin’s official website is fapcoin.io. FAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @FAPcoin_Crypto.

FAPcoin Token Trading

FAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

