Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Receives $137.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 400,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,574. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.04%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $371,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 325,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,195,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

