Federated Investors Inc (FII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

FII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,298,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,565,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,475,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,704,000 after acquiring an additional 481,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,057,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 380,546 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FII traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 504,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,186. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

