Federated Investors Inc. PA Boosts Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.54% of Tailored Brands worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 308.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth about $206,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

In other Tailored Brands news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at $801,066.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Calandra acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TLRD stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 2,056.23%. The business had revenue of $812.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

