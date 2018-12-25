Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys New Holdings in Endava PLC – (DAVA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.43% of Endava as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Endava PLC – has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava PLC – will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

