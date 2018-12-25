Ferrari NV (RACE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1,424.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1,500.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 62.07%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

