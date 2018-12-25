Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,069.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

